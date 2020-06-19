222 Cinnamon Teal

Amenities

Currently Available:Nicely updated upstairs condo in the interior of Seagate Colony. (Laguna Beach School District) This dual master suite home boasts newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops & new cabinets, new bathroom vanities and matching quartz counter tops. Lofty vaulted ceilings complement the bright and airy living space. This home feels twice as spacious as a downstairs unit. One master suite features a Walk-in closet, and the other offers dual closets. The property also comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Property includes a nice sized front patio overlooking one of the two association pools, both with spas and brand new pool furniture. Property includes a detached single car garage with ample storage as well as one assigned parking space. Location is With-in minutes to the 73 toll-road and the 5 freeway. Address falls within the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

