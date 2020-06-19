All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 222 Cinnamon Teal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
222 Cinnamon Teal
Last updated January 14 2020 at 7:44 PM

222 Cinnamon Teal

222 Cinnamon Teal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

222 Cinnamon Teal, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just reduced!

Currently Available:Nicely updated upstairs condo in the interior of Seagate Colony. (Laguna Beach School District) This dual master suite home boasts newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops & new cabinets, new bathroom vanities and matching quartz counter tops. Lofty vaulted ceilings complement the bright and airy living space. This home feels twice as spacious as a downstairs unit. One master suite features a Walk-in closet, and the other offers dual closets. The property also comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Property includes a nice sized front patio overlooking one of the two association pools, both with spas and brand new pool furniture. Property includes a detached single car garage with ample storage as well as one assigned parking space. Location is With-in minutes to the 73 toll-road and the 5 freeway. Address falls within the Laguna Beach Unified School District.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Cinnamon Teal have any available units?
222 Cinnamon Teal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 222 Cinnamon Teal have?
Some of 222 Cinnamon Teal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Cinnamon Teal currently offering any rent specials?
222 Cinnamon Teal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Cinnamon Teal pet-friendly?
No, 222 Cinnamon Teal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 222 Cinnamon Teal offer parking?
Yes, 222 Cinnamon Teal offers parking.
Does 222 Cinnamon Teal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Cinnamon Teal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Cinnamon Teal have a pool?
Yes, 222 Cinnamon Teal has a pool.
Does 222 Cinnamon Teal have accessible units?
No, 222 Cinnamon Teal does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Cinnamon Teal have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Cinnamon Teal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Cinnamon Teal have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Cinnamon Teal does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College