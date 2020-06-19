22 Matisse

Amenities

Spacious end unit in the desirable gated community of Provence D'Aliso. This beautiful 2 story home boast over 1800 sq. ft. with a bright open living area and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the tranquil enclosed wrap-around backyard area. The 2 car attached garage has direct access. Community features resort-style amenities including heated swimming pools, spas, gym, clubhouse, hiking trails, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Walking distance to local schools including the award winning Aliso Niguel High School. Nearby restaurants, shopping, and movie theaters at Aliso Town Center. Includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator.