Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
219 Woodcrest Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

219 Woodcrest Lane

219 Woodcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

219 Woodcrest Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in the Vista Plaza community of Aliso Viejo, this wonderful 3 br/2.5 ba home has been immaculately upgraded with style & comfort in mind. You are greeted by a warm-red door & bricked entryway leading into the living room. Travertine tile throughout the main level that features high-ceilings & windows, fireplace & dining room. The kitchen is warm, spacious & inviting with ample cabinet space, granite counters/backsplash & top of the line LG oven & microwave. You will love the deep farm-style sink along with open views into the dining room & living room, perfect for entertaining. You can enter the two-car garage via your kitchen and see the epoxy flooring throughout and storage above. Just outside of the kitchen is your own side yard, fit for a BBQ & patio set. You will also see a new 4 ton HVAC unit as well. All bedrooms, as well as the laundry closet, are on the upper level. Full-sized washer/dryer are included! All three bedrooms are spacious in size, each w/ their own closet. The master bedroom features two closets(1 walk-in), both w/California custom closets, spa tub, ceiling fan, dual sinks & standing shower. Home has solar power, so expect very low power bills! Pet Friendly! To apply- https://apply.link/2reiX9V
Nolan Raffanello 949-769-1204 Regency Real Estate Brokers DRE#02029382

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Woodcrest Lane have any available units?
219 Woodcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 219 Woodcrest Lane have?
Some of 219 Woodcrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Woodcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
219 Woodcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Woodcrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Woodcrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 219 Woodcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 219 Woodcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 219 Woodcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Woodcrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Woodcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 219 Woodcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 219 Woodcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 219 Woodcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Woodcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Woodcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Woodcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Woodcrest Lane has units with air conditioning.

