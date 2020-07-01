219 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in the Vista Plaza community of Aliso Viejo, this wonderful 3 br/2.5 ba home has been immaculately upgraded with style & comfort in mind. You are greeted by a warm-red door & bricked entryway leading into the living room. Travertine tile throughout the main level that features high-ceilings & windows, fireplace & dining room. The kitchen is warm, spacious & inviting with ample cabinet space, granite counters/backsplash & top of the line LG oven & microwave. You will love the deep farm-style sink along with open views into the dining room & living room, perfect for entertaining. You can enter the two-car garage via your kitchen and see the epoxy flooring throughout and storage above. Just outside of the kitchen is your own side yard, fit for a BBQ & patio set. You will also see a new 4 ton HVAC unit as well. All bedrooms, as well as the laundry closet, are on the upper level. Full-sized washer/dryer are included! All three bedrooms are spacious in size, each w/ their own closet. The master bedroom features two closets(1 walk-in), both w/California custom closets, spa tub, ceiling fan, dual sinks & standing shower. Home has solar power, so expect very low power bills! Pet Friendly! To apply- https://apply.link/2reiX9V

Nolan Raffanello 949-769-1204 Regency Real Estate Brokers DRE#02029382