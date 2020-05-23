21 Rosewood #84

Amenities

Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhome in Aliso Viejo! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - This beautiful townhome is fully air-conditioned and located in the desirable neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. It has 1,300 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage with an abundant amount of extra storage space and washer/dryer inside. The grand patio is fenced and has an enormous amount of space. Inside is freshly painted with modern light fixtures and an equipped kitchen that supplies a refrigerator, gas stove top, oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The beautiful, open floor living room features a ceiling high fireplace, incredible natural lighting and a sliding glass door to access patio. All 3 bedrooms are on second floor that include large windows and spacious closets! The master bedroom comes with master full bathroom and the two guest rooms share a full bathroom. This home is conveniently located near various community parks, the Glenwood Recreation Center, Laguna Hills High School, a KinderCare, and plenty of stores! Small pets ok!



