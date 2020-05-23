All apartments in Aliso Viejo
21 Rosewood #84
21 Rosewood #84

21 Rosewood · No Longer Available
Location

21 Rosewood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhome in Aliso Viejo! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - This beautiful townhome is fully air-conditioned and located in the desirable neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. It has 1,300 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage with an abundant amount of extra storage space and washer/dryer inside. The grand patio is fenced and has an enormous amount of space. Inside is freshly painted with modern light fixtures and an equipped kitchen that supplies a refrigerator, gas stove top, oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The beautiful, open floor living room features a ceiling high fireplace, incredible natural lighting and a sliding glass door to access patio. All 3 bedrooms are on second floor that include large windows and spacious closets! The master bedroom comes with master full bathroom and the two guest rooms share a full bathroom. This home is conveniently located near various community parks, the Glenwood Recreation Center, Laguna Hills High School, a KinderCare, and plenty of stores! Small pets ok!

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5157256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Rosewood #84 have any available units?
21 Rosewood #84 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21 Rosewood #84 have?
Some of 21 Rosewood #84's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Rosewood #84 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Rosewood #84 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Rosewood #84 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Rosewood #84 is pet friendly.
Does 21 Rosewood #84 offer parking?
Yes, 21 Rosewood #84 offers parking.
Does 21 Rosewood #84 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Rosewood #84 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Rosewood #84 have a pool?
Yes, 21 Rosewood #84 has a pool.
Does 21 Rosewood #84 have accessible units?
No, 21 Rosewood #84 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Rosewood #84 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Rosewood #84 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Rosewood #84 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Rosewood #84 has units with air conditioning.
