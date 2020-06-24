All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Abbey Lane

21 Abbey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

21 Abbey Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Huge Backyard Patio in this Upgraded 2 bedroom Condo in Aliso Viejo - Beautifully upgraded ground level 2-bedroom, 1.25 bath in quiet, charming neighborhood. Newly upgraded home; custom fireplace, beautiful cabinets throughout. Wood laminate flooring for easy maintenance. Top of the line appliances in your remodeled, upgraded kitchen with sun shelf for your fresh herbs!. Indoor laundry room with newer full size washer and dryer. Extra large gated back patio is one of the largest in the complex! Includes a detached single car garage and plenty of unassigned guest parking. This condo comes with A/C for those warm evenings. HOA amenities include pool and jacuzzi and the HOA even covers water and trash. Walking distance to shopping, dining and more!
Small dog allowed: $500 pet deposit
Key Deposit: $50

Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3829384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Abbey Lane have any available units?
21 Abbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21 Abbey Lane have?
Some of 21 Abbey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21 Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Abbey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21 Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21 Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does 21 Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Abbey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Abbey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21 Abbey Lane has a pool.
Does 21 Abbey Lane have accessible units?
No, 21 Abbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Abbey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Abbey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Abbey Lane has units with air conditioning.
