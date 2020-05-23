All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 20 Northwinds.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
20 Northwinds
Last updated February 23 2020 at 3:01 AM

20 Northwinds

20 Northwinds · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20 Northwinds, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Here is a home, on a cul-de-sac, that is flat and safe, in the desirable community of Pacific Ridge! This incredible opportunity won't last long. As one enters the foyer through double doors, they are met with beautiful vaulted ceilings and a bright inviting living space. Natural light pours through large windows throughout the home. The kitchen nicely opens up to the family room which is equipped with gorgeous french doors leading out to the spacious backyard. There is a first level 1/2 bathroom, stand alone laundry room, family room, living room and kitchen/dining area. A dramatic, sweeping staircase leads to the expansive master suite as well as three secondary bedrooms and a shared bath. Featuring ample living space, the master bedroom also includes two large walk-in closet, soaking tub, and step in shower. With both grass and a concrete patio area, the yard has a beautiful garden and fabulous potential. In addition, the Pacific Ridge community offers playgrounds, tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts, and extensive hiking & biking trails, and is also very close to the toll road, restaurants & shopping, and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Northwinds have any available units?
20 Northwinds doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 20 Northwinds have?
Some of 20 Northwinds's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Northwinds currently offering any rent specials?
20 Northwinds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Northwinds pet-friendly?
No, 20 Northwinds is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 20 Northwinds offer parking?
Yes, 20 Northwinds offers parking.
Does 20 Northwinds have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Northwinds does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Northwinds have a pool?
No, 20 Northwinds does not have a pool.
Does 20 Northwinds have accessible units?
No, 20 Northwinds does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Northwinds have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Northwinds does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Northwinds have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Northwinds does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College