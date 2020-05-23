20 Northwinds

Amenities

Here is a home, on a cul-de-sac, that is flat and safe, in the desirable community of Pacific Ridge! This incredible opportunity won't last long. As one enters the foyer through double doors, they are met with beautiful vaulted ceilings and a bright inviting living space. Natural light pours through large windows throughout the home. The kitchen nicely opens up to the family room which is equipped with gorgeous french doors leading out to the spacious backyard. There is a first level 1/2 bathroom, stand alone laundry room, family room, living room and kitchen/dining area. A dramatic, sweeping staircase leads to the expansive master suite as well as three secondary bedrooms and a shared bath. Featuring ample living space, the master bedroom also includes two large walk-in closet, soaking tub, and step in shower. With both grass and a concrete patio area, the yard has a beautiful garden and fabulous potential. In addition, the Pacific Ridge community offers playgrounds, tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts, and extensive hiking & biking trails, and is also very close to the toll road, restaurants & shopping, and award winning schools.