All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 19 Tanglewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
19 Tanglewood
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:09 PM

19 Tanglewood

19 Tanglewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19 Tanglewood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home rental with a view! This Pacific Ridge beauty boasts many new upgrades that you will not want to miss including an all new kitchen, with state of the art appliances and new bathroom upgrades as well as new paint and baseboards throughout the home. The double door entry leads to the beautiful cathedral ceiling living room and dining room. The open kitchen features an oversized walk in pantry and quartz countertops. The family room showcases all of the natural light this home offers. The THREE CAR garage allows for plenty of storage and convenience. The oversized master suite provides expansive views of the area, as well as a generously sized tub and vanity. The secondary bedrooms and an addition full bathroom complete this beautiful residence in one of the most coveted areas of Aliso Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Tanglewood have any available units?
19 Tanglewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 19 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
19 Tanglewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
No, 19 Tanglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 19 Tanglewood offer parking?
Yes, 19 Tanglewood offers parking.
Does 19 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Tanglewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Tanglewood have a pool?
No, 19 Tanglewood does not have a pool.
Does 19 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 19 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Tanglewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College