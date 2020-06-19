19 Tanglewood

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home rental with a view! This Pacific Ridge beauty boasts many new upgrades that you will not want to miss including an all new kitchen, with state of the art appliances and new bathroom upgrades as well as new paint and baseboards throughout the home. The double door entry leads to the beautiful cathedral ceiling living room and dining room. The open kitchen features an oversized walk in pantry and quartz countertops. The family room showcases all of the natural light this home offers. The THREE CAR garage allows for plenty of storage and convenience. The oversized master suite provides expansive views of the area, as well as a generously sized tub and vanity. The secondary bedrooms and an addition full bathroom complete this beautiful residence in one of the most coveted areas of Aliso Viejo.