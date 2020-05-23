19 Sentinel Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Exceptional Carriage-Unit in Fantastic Location, Surrounded by Trees and Open Space! End-Upper Unit with Abundance of Natural Light and Soaring Ceiling! Quality Appointments include: Spacious Living Room with Cozy Fireplace; Laminate Flooring Throughout (No Carpet); Newly Upgraded Kitchen with Gorgeous Cabinets, Granite Counter, Newer Appliances; Vaulted Ceiling; Recessed Lights; Large Master Suite; Spacious 2nd Bedroom (will be painted if tenants don't have a small child); Central A/C; Separate Laundry Room with Full-Size Washer and Dryer; Direct Private Access to a 1-Car Garage; Gorgeous Balcony with Gas line, Off of Dining Room; and Much More... Beautiful Community Pool and Spa are Steps Away! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included! Owners may consider one small pet. Drapes are excluded. Available as of May 1st or a few days sooner.