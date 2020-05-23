All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

19 Sentinel Place

19 Sentinel Place · No Longer Available
Location

19 Sentinel Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exceptional Carriage-Unit in Fantastic Location, Surrounded by Trees and Open Space! End-Upper Unit with Abundance of Natural Light and Soaring Ceiling! Quality Appointments include: Spacious Living Room with Cozy Fireplace; Laminate Flooring Throughout (No Carpet); Newly Upgraded Kitchen with Gorgeous Cabinets, Granite Counter, Newer Appliances; Vaulted Ceiling; Recessed Lights; Large Master Suite; Spacious 2nd Bedroom (will be painted if tenants don't have a small child); Central A/C; Separate Laundry Room with Full-Size Washer and Dryer; Direct Private Access to a 1-Car Garage; Gorgeous Balcony with Gas line, Off of Dining Room; and Much More... Beautiful Community Pool and Spa are Steps Away! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included! Owners may consider one small pet. Drapes are excluded. Available as of May 1st or a few days sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Sentinel Place have any available units?
19 Sentinel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 19 Sentinel Place have?
Some of 19 Sentinel Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Sentinel Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sentinel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sentinel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Sentinel Place is pet friendly.
Does 19 Sentinel Place offer parking?
Yes, 19 Sentinel Place offers parking.
Does 19 Sentinel Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Sentinel Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sentinel Place have a pool?
Yes, 19 Sentinel Place has a pool.
Does 19 Sentinel Place have accessible units?
No, 19 Sentinel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sentinel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Sentinel Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sentinel Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Sentinel Place has units with air conditioning.

