Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible media room

Light and bright home with views of city lights and hills in a gated community. Property offers 4 total bedrooms + loft with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 on main level with a full bath. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, Family room with a 2 sided fireplace facing the formal living room. Elegant dining room. Hardwood Floors, upstairs offers a large loft, plantation shutters throughout the house. Inside Laundry. Property is close to schools, freeways and shopping/movie theatres and restaurants. Private yard facing the beautiful views.