All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 19 Robin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
19 Robin
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:27 AM

19 Robin

19 Robin Rdg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19 Robin Rdg, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Eagle Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Light and bright home with views of city lights and hills in a gated community. Property offers 4 total bedrooms + loft with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 on main level with a full bath. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, Family room with a 2 sided fireplace facing the formal living room. Elegant dining room. Hardwood Floors, upstairs offers a large loft, plantation shutters throughout the house. Inside Laundry. Property is close to schools, freeways and shopping/movie theatres and restaurants. Private yard facing the beautiful views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Robin have any available units?
19 Robin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 19 Robin have?
Some of 19 Robin's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Robin currently offering any rent specials?
19 Robin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Robin pet-friendly?
No, 19 Robin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 19 Robin offer parking?
No, 19 Robin does not offer parking.
Does 19 Robin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Robin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Robin have a pool?
No, 19 Robin does not have a pool.
Does 19 Robin have accessible units?
Yes, 19 Robin has accessible units.
Does 19 Robin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Robin has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Robin have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Robin does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College