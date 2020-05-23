All apartments in Aliso Viejo
184 Trofello Lane

184 Trofello Lane · No Longer Available
Location

184 Trofello Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Village Townhomes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Trofello Lane is ready for a family who appreciates fine designer touches. The open first level includes a powder room, living room, dining room w/romantic fireplace, upgraded kitchen - featuring white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel farm sink w/white appliances. "Refrigerator included with no warranty or repairs" Upstairs, 2 bathrooms and 4 (1 room converted) spacious bedrooms with designer paint plus an office loft area. The laundry room is conveniently on the second floor with laundry sink. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Guest bath w/ tub-shower and dual lavs. The master suite is particularly spacious and features attached master suite area converted from xtra bedroom-Master bathroom w/dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Downstairs and outside the sliding door off the kitchen, you’ll find plenty of room to play and relax with one of the largest yards in the community of Milano. Enjoy the cement patio and wraparound side yard with greenbelt backed and grassy area. Lots of room for storage in the attached 2 car garage - exclusive to this floorplan - allows you to park two more cars outside. The community of Milano is just across the street from beautiful Soka University and near all the biking and hiking trails, dining, shopping and entertainment that Aliso Viejo offers. No Pets! 949-235-5585
Note: Photos are from previous listing for space consideration only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Trofello Lane have any available units?
184 Trofello Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 184 Trofello Lane have?
Some of 184 Trofello Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Trofello Lane currently offering any rent specials?
184 Trofello Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Trofello Lane pet-friendly?
No, 184 Trofello Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 184 Trofello Lane offer parking?
Yes, 184 Trofello Lane offers parking.
Does 184 Trofello Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Trofello Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Trofello Lane have a pool?
No, 184 Trofello Lane does not have a pool.
Does 184 Trofello Lane have accessible units?
No, 184 Trofello Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Trofello Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Trofello Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Trofello Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 Trofello Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
