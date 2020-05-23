184 Trofello Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Trofello Lane is ready for a family who appreciates fine designer touches. The open first level includes a powder room, living room, dining room w/romantic fireplace, upgraded kitchen - featuring white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel farm sink w/white appliances. "Refrigerator included with no warranty or repairs" Upstairs, 2 bathrooms and 4 (1 room converted) spacious bedrooms with designer paint plus an office loft area. The laundry room is conveniently on the second floor with laundry sink. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Guest bath w/ tub-shower and dual lavs. The master suite is particularly spacious and features attached master suite area converted from xtra bedroom-Master bathroom w/dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Downstairs and outside the sliding door off the kitchen, you’ll find plenty of room to play and relax with one of the largest yards in the community of Milano. Enjoy the cement patio and wraparound side yard with greenbelt backed and grassy area. Lots of room for storage in the attached 2 car garage - exclusive to this floorplan - allows you to park two more cars outside. The community of Milano is just across the street from beautiful Soka University and near all the biking and hiking trails, dining, shopping and entertainment that Aliso Viejo offers. No Pets! 949-235-5585

Note: Photos are from previous listing for space consideration only!