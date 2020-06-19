All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 Silverwind

17 Silverwind · No Longer Available
Location

17 Silverwind, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This spectacular Windsong Community home features wood-laminate flooring throughout the entire living areas & all bedrooms w/tile flooring in the upstairs bathrooms. Decorative iron gate leads you to the private front yard patio featuring gas hook up for a BBQ and neighborhood views. The elegant living room with recessed lighting and a formal dining room to enjoy the meals you cook in your gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded to include customized cabinets with decorative handles, granite counters and backsplash, Frigidaire and Kenmore built-in appliances, a stainless sink and stainless fridge. Decorative baseboards & raised panel doors with detailed casing throughout. Bonus room sized family room located upstairs with volume ceilings has a private deck and is warmed by a gas log fireplace. Upstairs also features a dual Master bedroom floor plan with high ceilings and upgraded bathrooms. The larger of the two bedroom suites features a walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a retreat area with neighborhood views. Granite counters, decorative mirrors and custom lighting in all bathrooms. Start the next chapter of your life in this charming community featuring a gate-guarded entry, two playground areas, tennis court, gated pool and spa with a Cabana, and pool-side BBQ area & wet bar for neighbors to gather and visit. The Windsong neighborhood also features award winning schools, canyons with hiking and biking trails & is nearby multiple parks. 949.636.3659 for a showing appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Silverwind have any available units?
17 Silverwind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 17 Silverwind have?
Some of 17 Silverwind's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Silverwind currently offering any rent specials?
17 Silverwind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Silverwind pet-friendly?
No, 17 Silverwind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 17 Silverwind offer parking?
Yes, 17 Silverwind offers parking.
Does 17 Silverwind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Silverwind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Silverwind have a pool?
Yes, 17 Silverwind has a pool.
Does 17 Silverwind have accessible units?
No, 17 Silverwind does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Silverwind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Silverwind has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Silverwind have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Silverwind does not have units with air conditioning.
