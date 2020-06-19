17 Silverwind

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This spectacular Windsong Community home features wood-laminate flooring throughout the entire living areas & all bedrooms w/tile flooring in the upstairs bathrooms. Decorative iron gate leads you to the private front yard patio featuring gas hook up for a BBQ and neighborhood views. The elegant living room with recessed lighting and a formal dining room to enjoy the meals you cook in your gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded to include customized cabinets with decorative handles, granite counters and backsplash, Frigidaire and Kenmore built-in appliances, a stainless sink and stainless fridge. Decorative baseboards & raised panel doors with detailed casing throughout. Bonus room sized family room located upstairs with volume ceilings has a private deck and is warmed by a gas log fireplace. Upstairs also features a dual Master bedroom floor plan with high ceilings and upgraded bathrooms. The larger of the two bedroom suites features a walk-in shower, dual sinks, and a retreat area with neighborhood views. Granite counters, decorative mirrors and custom lighting in all bathrooms. Start the next chapter of your life in this charming community featuring a gate-guarded entry, two playground areas, tennis court, gated pool and spa with a Cabana, and pool-side BBQ area & wet bar for neighbors to gather and visit. The Windsong neighborhood also features award winning schools, canyons with hiking and biking trails & is nearby multiple parks. 949.636.3659 for a showing appt.