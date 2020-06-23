All apartments in Aliso Viejo
17 Lucente Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 Lucente Lane

17 Lucente Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17 Lucente Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Passeggio

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Located in the Westridge community of Aliso Viejo in the community of Passaggio. This private end unit features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, private gated courtyard entry and wraparound patio. Direct access 2 car garage. Laminated wood floors throughout downstairs. Remodeled kitchen opens up to an spacious family room with fireplace and Master bathroom is newly updated. This unit has beautiful views over Wood Canyon and beyond. Short distance to the park, schools and shopping area. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Lucente Lane have any available units?
17 Lucente Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 17 Lucente Lane have?
Some of 17 Lucente Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Lucente Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lucente Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lucente Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Lucente Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 17 Lucente Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Lucente Lane does offer parking.
Does 17 Lucente Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Lucente Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lucente Lane have a pool?
No, 17 Lucente Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17 Lucente Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Lucente Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lucente Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Lucente Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Lucente Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Lucente Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
