17 Lucente Lane

Located in the Westridge community of Aliso Viejo in the community of Passaggio. This private end unit features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, private gated courtyard entry and wraparound patio. Direct access 2 car garage. Laminated wood floors throughout downstairs. Remodeled kitchen opens up to an spacious family room with fireplace and Master bathroom is newly updated. This unit has beautiful views over Wood Canyon and beyond. Short distance to the park, schools and shopping area. Easy access to freeways.