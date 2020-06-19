All apartments in Aliso Viejo
16 Santa Clara Street

16 Santa Clara Street · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

16 Santa Clara Street, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Reflections

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This house is bright and airy and as soon as you open the front door you will be charmed by the decor and cuteness of this home. The seller is also an interior designer so you will feel like you're walking through a model home. Immaculately clean and cozy, the kitchen is remodeled with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Living room and Family room share a fireplace. Formal dining area is great for family gatherings. Breakfast nook gets morning sunlight, perfect for your cup of coffee. Downstairs powder room has a new vanity. The double glass doors open up to a cheerful patio surrounded with flower beds. The pergola was added last year and string lights hang from it to add country charm to the backyard. The garage is easily accessible from the kitchen, laundry is in the garage and lots of storage cabinets and shelves will help keep you organised. All bedrooms are upstairs. Upstairs guest bath has been remodeled and has new vanity, toilet and new tile floors. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Carpet in bedrooms only. Attend Award Winning Capistrano Unified School District. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, beaches and hiking/walking/bike trails. Pets Welcome. The property allows for a self guided tour, Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Santa Clara Street have any available units?
16 Santa Clara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Santa Clara Street have?
Some of 16 Santa Clara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Santa Clara Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Santa Clara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Santa Clara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Santa Clara Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Santa Clara Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Santa Clara Street offers parking.
Does 16 Santa Clara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Santa Clara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Santa Clara Street have a pool?
No, 16 Santa Clara Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Santa Clara Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Santa Clara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Santa Clara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Santa Clara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Santa Clara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Santa Clara Street does not have units with air conditioning.
