16 Santa Clara Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This house is bright and airy and as soon as you open the front door you will be charmed by the decor and cuteness of this home. The seller is also an interior designer so you will feel like you're walking through a model home. Immaculately clean and cozy, the kitchen is remodeled with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Living room and Family room share a fireplace. Formal dining area is great for family gatherings. Breakfast nook gets morning sunlight, perfect for your cup of coffee. Downstairs powder room has a new vanity. The double glass doors open up to a cheerful patio surrounded with flower beds. The pergola was added last year and string lights hang from it to add country charm to the backyard. The garage is easily accessible from the kitchen, laundry is in the garage and lots of storage cabinets and shelves will help keep you organised. All bedrooms are upstairs. Upstairs guest bath has been remodeled and has new vanity, toilet and new tile floors. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Carpet in bedrooms only. Attend Award Winning Capistrano Unified School District. Close to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, beaches and hiking/walking/bike trails. Pets Welcome. The property allows for a self guided tour, Thanks