Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:24 AM

16 Landmark Place

Location

16 Landmark Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom end unit Townhome. Nice and bright with plenty of windows! You'll enjoy the large kitchen with white cabinets topped with granite counters and stacked stone/glass back splash and nice 12X24 tile. Newer stainless built in appliances including a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The living room and dining room have large windows to bring in lots of natural light, gas burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom en-suite with 2 large closets and a large soaking tub and dual vanities. Both bedrooms include mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans and newer carpet. Inside is a large laundry room and storage. Window blinds on windows. Private front gated courtyard. All of the bathrooms have been upgraded with stone counters, tile flooring and more. The garage is attached with direct access. The community amenities include a resort type pool, spa and relaxing areas. Close to Aliso Viejo Town center with lots of dining, entertaining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Landmark Place have any available units?
16 Landmark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Landmark Place have?
Some of 16 Landmark Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Landmark Place currently offering any rent specials?
16 Landmark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Landmark Place pet-friendly?
No, 16 Landmark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 16 Landmark Place offer parking?
Yes, 16 Landmark Place offers parking.
Does 16 Landmark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Landmark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Landmark Place have a pool?
Yes, 16 Landmark Place has a pool.
Does 16 Landmark Place have accessible units?
No, 16 Landmark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Landmark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Landmark Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Landmark Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Landmark Place does not have units with air conditioning.
