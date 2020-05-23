16 Landmark Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom end unit Townhome. Nice and bright with plenty of windows! You'll enjoy the large kitchen with white cabinets topped with granite counters and stacked stone/glass back splash and nice 12X24 tile. Newer stainless built in appliances including a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The living room and dining room have large windows to bring in lots of natural light, gas burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom en-suite with 2 large closets and a large soaking tub and dual vanities. Both bedrooms include mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans and newer carpet. Inside is a large laundry room and storage. Window blinds on windows. Private front gated courtyard. All of the bathrooms have been upgraded with stone counters, tile flooring and more. The garage is attached with direct access. The community amenities include a resort type pool, spa and relaxing areas. Close to Aliso Viejo Town center with lots of dining, entertaining and shopping.