16 Burlingame Lane

END UNIT. Nestled in the serene townhome community of Camden Park. This sought after plan offers a large living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

Upgrades include: stainless steel appliances, plantation window shutters, crown molding, main floor hardwood on main floors, carpet on top floor, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, and dimmable recessed lights. Floor plan offers bedrooms on top floor, spacious kitchen with island that opens to family room and a private balcony. Large walk-in closets in master bedroom, built-in desk on landing, separate laundry room with functional storage unit, and over-sized two-car garage. Association amenities include: community pool & spa, kids playground and BBQ area. Within close proximity to local retail stores, parks and entertainment centers. Near 73 Toll Road and just 15 minutes to Laguna Beach. Award-winning Don Juan Avila Elementary and Middle School is around the corner!