Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

16 Burlingame Lane

16 Burlingame Lane · (949) 742-1500
Location

16 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Camden Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1531 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
END UNIT. Nestled in the serene townhome community of Camden Park. This sought after plan offers a large living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.
Upgrades include: stainless steel appliances, plantation window shutters, crown molding, main floor hardwood on main floors, carpet on top floor, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, and dimmable recessed lights. Floor plan offers bedrooms on top floor, spacious kitchen with island that opens to family room and a private balcony. Large walk-in closets in master bedroom, built-in desk on landing, separate laundry room with functional storage unit, and over-sized two-car garage. Association amenities include: community pool & spa, kids playground and BBQ area. Within close proximity to local retail stores, parks and entertainment centers. Near 73 Toll Road and just 15 minutes to Laguna Beach. Award-winning Don Juan Avila Elementary and Middle School is around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Burlingame Lane have any available units?
16 Burlingame Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Burlingame Lane have?
Some of 16 Burlingame Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Burlingame Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Burlingame Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Burlingame Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16 Burlingame Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 16 Burlingame Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Burlingame Lane does offer parking.
Does 16 Burlingame Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Burlingame Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Burlingame Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16 Burlingame Lane has a pool.
Does 16 Burlingame Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Burlingame Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Burlingame Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Burlingame Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Burlingame Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Burlingame Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
