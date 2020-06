Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

spacious 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths,2 stories with 2large enclosed patio. Featuring a large living room with beautiful laminated wood flooring and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops and built-in microwave. Master bedroom with sliding door to a large balcony and ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors.bathrooms are upgraded with ceramic tile flooring. Newer paint, recessed lighting, crown molding, laminated wood flooring, and newer carpet.Close to the beach.