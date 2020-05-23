Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome home to this stunning turn-key home. Natural sunlight throughout the home feeling refreshed. Spacious layout with open concept. Enjoy the loft as entertainment area or office area. Downstairs offers hardwood flooring, crown molding. The beautiful chef's kitchen features granite counter tops, travertine back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Ideal location in the gated community of San Simeon, across from award winning Don Juan Avila elementary and middle school. Located down the street from Aliso Viejo Town Center which includes restaurants, movie theater and shopping. This home is a 10 minute drive to either Irvine or Laguna Beach. It is close to Hwy 73, i5, and i405 which makes it an extremely central & easy accessible location to anything & everywhere you want to be!