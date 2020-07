Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

One level townhome in the gated entry Milano tract. Property has a large sized yard and a 2 car attached garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Indoor laundry area. Living room opens to one of the larger backyards in the community. Only one shared wall. No one above. Conveniently located near the town center and elementary school and Soka University. New carpeting and paint. Ceramic Tile in living areas and bathrooms. Bedrooms have carpeting.

Celing fans. Fireplace in living room.