Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Inviting open floor plan with soaring 9 foot ceilings and a deck to step outside and enjoy the evening breeze. Two car direct access garage. Upper level, no one below, considered a carriage unit. Recessed lighting, and plenty natural light. Cozy fireplace in living room for those crispy cool nights. Center island in Kitchen, plenty cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances. Walk in closet in spacious master bedroom. Award winning Capistrano School District. Gated community surrounded by some of the best premier parks. Within several minutes, one can be in the wilderness. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park is a destination park for many nature enthusiasts that enjoy hiking, biking & equestrian trails. Shopping, restaurants, Lowes/Home Depot, Costco, movies within 2-3 miles away.