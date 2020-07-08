All apartments in Aliso Viejo
131 Dogwood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
No Showings until June 1st!!! Nestled in a quiet Morningside Terrace community. Enjoy the Aliso Viejo lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Remodeled top to bottom. Built in 1985 with a clean and well-planned 1174 sqft. floorplan. A cozy front porch entrance welcomes family and guests. The bright and open living room which steps out to the private back patio is perfect for family and entertaining guests. Other features include granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry inside, laminate and tile throughout, vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, and updated bathrooms. Conveniently located near major shopping centers including Costco, Target and Wallmart across the street. HOA amenities include pool, spa, BBQ area, and greenbelt open spaces. A MUST SEE! Don't miss this gem. The seller/landlord is a licensed real estate agent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 131 Dogwood Lane have any available units?
131 Dogwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 131 Dogwood Lane have?
Some of 131 Dogwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
131 Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 131 Dogwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 131 Dogwood Lane offer parking?
No, 131 Dogwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 131 Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Dogwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 131 Dogwood Lane has a pool.
Does 131 Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 131 Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Dogwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Dogwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Dogwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

