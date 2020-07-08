131 Dogwood Lane

Amenities

No Showings until June 1st!!! Nestled in a quiet Morningside Terrace community. Enjoy the Aliso Viejo lifestyle in this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Remodeled top to bottom. Built in 1985 with a clean and well-planned 1174 sqft. floorplan. A cozy front porch entrance welcomes family and guests. The bright and open living room which steps out to the private back patio is perfect for family and entertaining guests. Other features include granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry inside, laminate and tile throughout, vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, and updated bathrooms. Conveniently located near major shopping centers including Costco, Target and Wallmart across the street. HOA amenities include pool, spa, BBQ area, and greenbelt open spaces. A MUST SEE! Don't miss this gem. The seller/landlord is a licensed real estate agent.