Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

13 Summerwood

13 Summerwood · No Longer Available
Location

13 Summerwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this highly upgraded condo located in the highly sought after community of Glenwood Village. Situated on the upper level with an abundance of natural light, this end unit home offers two bedrooms and one upgraded bathroom. This open floor plan is ideal for all. The kitchen features new quartz countertops, new backsplash, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful new tile flooring throughout...all done with a designers touch! Inside laundry with attached one car garage, this is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Summerwood have any available units?
13 Summerwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 13 Summerwood have?
Some of 13 Summerwood's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Summerwood currently offering any rent specials?
13 Summerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Summerwood pet-friendly?
No, 13 Summerwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 13 Summerwood offer parking?
Yes, 13 Summerwood offers parking.
Does 13 Summerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Summerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Summerwood have a pool?
No, 13 Summerwood does not have a pool.
Does 13 Summerwood have accessible units?
No, 13 Summerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Summerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Summerwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Summerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Summerwood does not have units with air conditioning.
