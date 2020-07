Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Bright and spacious townhome located in Aliso Viejo. Entry at first floor which opens to a beautifully upgraded living room area which features a fire place and tile flooring. Granite counter tops in the kitchen area which leads to the laundry room and then the garage. Take the stairs up finding hardwood floors in the two spacious bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. This is also a unique property which also features a driveway and attached garage. Enjoy access to community pool.