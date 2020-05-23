123 Briarwood Lane

Amenities

Turnkey Condo in the highly desirable neighborhood of Aliso Viejo! The home is fully renovated and has no carpet! It has a nice open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room. The front gated courtyard and rear patio offer room for BBQ and outdoor entertaining. This home is walking distance to Costco, Wal-Mart, restaurants, and shopping. HOA amenities include heated community pool & Spa, built in BBQ area, trash and common area maintenance. Washer & dryer and refrigerator included!! This home has it all and is move-in ready! ** Seller wants it leased ASAP.