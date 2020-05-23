All apartments in Aliso Viejo
123 Briarwood Lane

123 Briarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

123 Briarwood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Morningside Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Turnkey Condo in the highly desirable neighborhood of Aliso Viejo! The home is fully renovated and has no carpet! It has a nice open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room. The front gated courtyard and rear patio offer room for BBQ and outdoor entertaining. This home is walking distance to Costco, Wal-Mart, restaurants, and shopping. HOA amenities include heated community pool & Spa, built in BBQ area, trash and common area maintenance. Washer & dryer and refrigerator included!! This home has it all and is move-in ready! ** Seller wants it leased ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Briarwood Lane have any available units?
123 Briarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 123 Briarwood Lane have?
Some of 123 Briarwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Briarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
123 Briarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Briarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 123 Briarwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 123 Briarwood Lane offer parking?
No, 123 Briarwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 123 Briarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Briarwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Briarwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 123 Briarwood Lane has a pool.
Does 123 Briarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 123 Briarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Briarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Briarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Briarwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Briarwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
