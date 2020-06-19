12 Mondrian

Amenities

New great price for this beautiful San Simeon home. It is technically stand-alone condo but lives like a single family home. Back patio/garden with privacy, side areas for outdoor storage, and a bit of a front yard provide outdoor ambiance; inside, three bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet, second bedroom with bathroom access and a walk-in closet, and the third bedroom on the same level bring comfort and ease of living. Downstairs, the front entryway leads to a spacious family/living room with a wall-switch built-in fireplace; a room-sized dining area off the kitchen, and a full kitchen with newer cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher, and fixtures. The garage is a full two-car with overhead storage for getting your stuff out of the way. Located behind Oak Grove Elementary School and down the street from the Don Juan Avila Middle School in the sought-after Capo Unified district, this home is also close to parks, shopping, freeways and you're just a few miles from the beach. This won't last long - come see it!