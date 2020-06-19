110 Cottage

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous single family home in the highly desired Wood Canyon neighborhood. Immaculate condition. One bedroom and full bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms and a huge loft upstairs. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, family room and the separate dining area. Upgraded custom kitchen, open to the family room and looking out to the beautiful cozy backyard. Stainless steel appliances. 2 car attached garage and a beautiful gated side walk to the entrance door. One small pet is allowed. This is a Must See!!!