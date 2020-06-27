All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

11 Nantucket Lane

11 Nantucket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11 Nantucket Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
Model Perfect! Cape Cod Style Architecture with a Restoration Hardware Flair. Offers 2 Bedrooms with 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den / 2.5 Baths. Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Nearly new appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Oven/Range,Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer. Beautiful open floor plan with laminate Brazilian wood floors. Stairs and Bedrooms Carpeted.Living area with gas fireplace. Designer Paint tones of grays and white though out entire home. Recessed lighting on first level & stairs throughout. Updated lighting in Baths. Large Front Porch,Private Back Yard with Astro Turf & Hanger for Garden Baskets. Walk to Community Pool & Clubhouse. Nearby Aliso Viejo Town Center restaurants, shopping and movie theaters. Located centrally to Irvine Spectrum, Newport Beach,Laguna Beach with Toll Roads and Freeways easy access. Don't miss this inviting beautiful lifestyle in Aliso Viejo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Nantucket Lane have any available units?
11 Nantucket Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 11 Nantucket Lane have?
Some of 11 Nantucket Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Nantucket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Nantucket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Nantucket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 Nantucket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 11 Nantucket Lane offer parking?
No, 11 Nantucket Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11 Nantucket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Nantucket Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Nantucket Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11 Nantucket Lane has a pool.
Does 11 Nantucket Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Nantucket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Nantucket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Nantucket Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Nantucket Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Nantucket Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
