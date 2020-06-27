11 Nantucket Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room

Model Perfect! Cape Cod Style Architecture with a Restoration Hardware Flair. Offers 2 Bedrooms with 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den / 2.5 Baths. Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Nearly new appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Oven/Range,Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer. Beautiful open floor plan with laminate Brazilian wood floors. Stairs and Bedrooms Carpeted.Living area with gas fireplace. Designer Paint tones of grays and white though out entire home. Recessed lighting on first level & stairs throughout. Updated lighting in Baths. Large Front Porch,Private Back Yard with Astro Turf & Hanger for Garden Baskets. Walk to Community Pool & Clubhouse. Nearby Aliso Viejo Town Center restaurants, shopping and movie theaters. Located centrally to Irvine Spectrum, Newport Beach,Laguna Beach with Toll Roads and Freeways easy access. Don't miss this inviting beautiful lifestyle in Aliso Viejo!