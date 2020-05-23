Amenities
104 Sandcastle is a beautifully remodeled Corner Lot property located in the Villa South community. This is the largest floorpan of this community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, with two story high ceilings and an open floor. This beautifully remodeled home is completely turnkey and offers travertine stone floors, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, a private and large backyard and an attached 2 car garage. The owners have included their washer/dryer and a fridge inside the garage for tenants use. This community offers a newly remodeled pool/jacuzzi facility and is only walking distance to the Aliso Niguel High school and offers blue ribbon rated schools.