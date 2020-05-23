Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

104 Sandcastle is a beautifully remodeled Corner Lot property located in the Villa South community. This is the largest floorpan of this community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, with two story high ceilings and an open floor. This beautifully remodeled home is completely turnkey and offers travertine stone floors, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, a private and large backyard and an attached 2 car garage. The owners have included their washer/dryer and a fridge inside the garage for tenants use. This community offers a newly remodeled pool/jacuzzi facility and is only walking distance to the Aliso Niguel High school and offers blue ribbon rated schools.