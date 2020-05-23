All apartments in Aliso Viejo
104 Sandcastle

104 Sandcastle · No Longer Available
Location

104 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
104 Sandcastle is a beautifully remodeled Corner Lot property located in the Villa South community. This is the largest floorpan of this community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, with two story high ceilings and an open floor. This beautifully remodeled home is completely turnkey and offers travertine stone floors, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, a private and large backyard and an attached 2 car garage. The owners have included their washer/dryer and a fridge inside the garage for tenants use. This community offers a newly remodeled pool/jacuzzi facility and is only walking distance to the Aliso Niguel High school and offers blue ribbon rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Sandcastle have any available units?
104 Sandcastle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 104 Sandcastle have?
Some of 104 Sandcastle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Sandcastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 104 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 104 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 104 Sandcastle offers parking.
Does 104 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Sandcastle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Sandcastle have a pool?
Yes, 104 Sandcastle has a pool.
Does 104 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 104 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Sandcastle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Sandcastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Sandcastle does not have units with air conditioning.
