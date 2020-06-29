All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 10 Windhaven Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
10 Windhaven Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

10 Windhaven Place

10 Windhaven Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10 Windhaven Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
2BD/2BA Townhome with Garage in Aliso Viejo - This desired 2BD/2.5BA Townhome is centrally located in beautiful Aliso Viejo. Its a great floor plan with a large cozy living room with custom paint, and a beautiful fireplace adjacent to the dining room area. The galley kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, a large picture window and an exit out into the attached one-car garage. Also downstairs is a guest half bath and a laundry room with washer/dryer. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a large bay window and an entire suite that features a huge shower and tub. Across the hall is a second bedroom with a very large mirrored door closet and its own en Suite.
The amenities include a Resort style pool and spa area for hours of enjoyment! Ample second And guest parking is first come first serve. Call Agent Elva Rendon to schedule your showing .

(RLNE5526229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Windhaven Place have any available units?
10 Windhaven Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 10 Windhaven Place have?
Some of 10 Windhaven Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Windhaven Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Windhaven Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Windhaven Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Windhaven Place is pet friendly.
Does 10 Windhaven Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Windhaven Place offers parking.
Does 10 Windhaven Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Windhaven Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Windhaven Place have a pool?
Yes, 10 Windhaven Place has a pool.
Does 10 Windhaven Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Windhaven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Windhaven Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Windhaven Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Windhaven Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Windhaven Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College