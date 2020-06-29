10 Windhaven Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

2BD/2BA Townhome with Garage in Aliso Viejo - This desired 2BD/2.5BA Townhome is centrally located in beautiful Aliso Viejo. Its a great floor plan with a large cozy living room with custom paint, and a beautiful fireplace adjacent to the dining room area. The galley kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, a large picture window and an exit out into the attached one-car garage. Also downstairs is a guest half bath and a laundry room with washer/dryer. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a large bay window and an entire suite that features a huge shower and tub. Across the hall is a second bedroom with a very large mirrored door closet and its own en Suite.

The amenities include a Resort style pool and spa area for hours of enjoyment! Ample second And guest parking is first come first serve. Call Agent Elva Rendon to schedule your showing .



(RLNE5526229)