All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 10 Sherrelwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
10 Sherrelwood Court
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

10 Sherrelwood Court

10 Sherrelwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10 Sherrelwood Court, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous, Corner Lot, Detached home in the highly desirable community of The Hamptons. Turnkey home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and plentiful white vinyl windows, making this home feel spacious and modern. The updated kitchen showcases white shaker-style cabinetry, granite counter tops/Island, and stainless steel appliances with sliding door to access the private yard. The combined living and dining room space features fresh neutral paint, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Attached, 2-Car Attached Garage has storage and washer/dryer. Upstairs, you'll find a large Master Bedroom and En-Suite bath w/double sinks, marble-top cabinetry and private shower/water closet. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized and include ceiling fans. Wonderful community amenities to enjoy year-round including newly remodeled Pool, Spa, outdoor fireplace area, Tot Lot and off street parking. Location is convenient to Freeways, Toll Roads, hiking trails, shopping and The Town Center for entertainment and dining options. Don't miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Sherrelwood Court have any available units?
10 Sherrelwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 10 Sherrelwood Court have?
Some of 10 Sherrelwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Sherrelwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Sherrelwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Sherrelwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Sherrelwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 10 Sherrelwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Sherrelwood Court offers parking.
Does 10 Sherrelwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Sherrelwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Sherrelwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 10 Sherrelwood Court has a pool.
Does 10 Sherrelwood Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Sherrelwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Sherrelwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Sherrelwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Sherrelwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Sherrelwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College