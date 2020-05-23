10 Sherrelwood Court

Amenities

Gorgeous, Corner Lot, Detached home in the highly desirable community of The Hamptons. Turnkey home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan and plentiful white vinyl windows, making this home feel spacious and modern. The updated kitchen showcases white shaker-style cabinetry, granite counter tops/Island, and stainless steel appliances with sliding door to access the private yard. The combined living and dining room space features fresh neutral paint, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Attached, 2-Car Attached Garage has storage and washer/dryer. Upstairs, you'll find a large Master Bedroom and En-Suite bath w/double sinks, marble-top cabinetry and private shower/water closet. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized and include ceiling fans. Wonderful community amenities to enjoy year-round including newly remodeled Pool, Spa, outdoor fireplace area, Tot Lot and off street parking. Location is convenient to Freeways, Toll Roads, hiking trails, shopping and The Town Center for entertainment and dining options. Don't miss out on this home!