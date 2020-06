Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. It's an end unit with only 1 common wall. Lots of light and tall vaulted ceilings make this a light and bright home. Spacious kitchen with new gas stove, built in dishwasher . Living room has a gas burning firepalce. Master suite has walk in closet, dual vanities and a new custom shower. Two tone paint palate. Nice views from Master bedroom walk out balcony. New carpet. Great community with lots of amenities..