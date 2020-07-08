1 Surfbird Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom - 3 bath Aliso view home located on a private cul-de-sac lot. Open and bright
floor plan offering forever views. The kitchen and dining room open to a nicely hardscaped private backyard that is fully enclosed.
Hardwood laminate flooring throughout downstairs All bedrooms upstairs. Separate and spacious laundry room with plenty of storage.
Attached 2 car garage plus plenty of extra exterior parking. Great Aliso schools. Minutes to AV Town Center, parks, hiking, and Laguna Beach plus freeway close. This location is a must see!
Submit on pet. This home will lease quickly, make plans to see it today!