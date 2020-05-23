Amenities

garage recently renovated

1 Fairfield is a beautiful newly remodeled single level home situated in the gated community of San Simeon. This lovely home is a single level, detached home at end of a small cul-de-sac, with a serene, and private tropical backyard. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with very high ceilings and sweeping, open floorplan. 2 car attached garage with full driveway. Wonderful, quiet location, yet easy walk to Don Juan Avila/ Elementary/Middle school which is considered a very desirable, top rated blue ribbon school of the Capistrano District. The remodel was just completed, and this charming home is ready to move in and enjoy.