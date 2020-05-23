All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

1 Fairfield

1 Fairfield · (949) 813-9566
Location

1 Fairfield, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
San Simeon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Fairfield is a beautiful newly remodeled single level home situated in the gated community of San Simeon. This lovely home is a single level, detached home at end of a small cul-de-sac, with a serene, and private tropical backyard. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with very high ceilings and sweeping, open floorplan. 2 car attached garage with full driveway. Wonderful, quiet location, yet easy walk to Don Juan Avila/ Elementary/Middle school which is considered a very desirable, top rated blue ribbon school of the Capistrano District. The remodel was just completed, and this charming home is ready to move in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Fairfield have any available units?
1 Fairfield has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1 Fairfield currently offering any rent specials?
1 Fairfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Fairfield pet-friendly?
No, 1 Fairfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 1 Fairfield offer parking?
Yes, 1 Fairfield does offer parking.
Does 1 Fairfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Fairfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Fairfield have a pool?
No, 1 Fairfield does not have a pool.
Does 1 Fairfield have accessible units?
No, 1 Fairfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Fairfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Fairfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Fairfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Fairfield does not have units with air conditioning.
