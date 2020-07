Southshore.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access pool table sauna tennis court

South Shore is a beachfront apartment community located on the beautiful Alameda Island. Set amid 9 acres of lushly landscaped grounds, our community features four pools, multi-level Fitness Center, spacious Clubhouse and garage parking. This is where your life indoors extends to the idyllic outdoor spaces. In just moments, you can enjoy the California dream of being able to end each day with your toes in the sand.



Crown Memorial State Beach is right in our front yard and Washington Park is just across the street – adventure is at your doorstep every day. South Shore is a paradise for those that want a small town vibe and an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, while still being close enough to commute and access everything San Francisco and Oakland have to offer.



Your comfort and wellbeing are our top priorities. To that end, we offer the option of a fully digital leasing experience so that you can meet us virtually, tour apartments in real time, and sign your lease online.