Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3212 Belmont Way - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - Available for move-in: July 1, 2020



3212 Belmont Way is a 3-bedroom 2-bathroom delightful single family home on quiet tree-lined street in highly desired Alameda community. This house has plenty of natural lighting with a light coated fire place and glass sliding doors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile counters, dishwasher, disposal, gas stove and refrigerator. 1 car garage and driveway for parking. Backyard that perfect for entertaining.



Lease Terms: One Year Lease?

Rent: $4000/month?

Security Deposit: $4700?

Tenant Pays all utilities

Pets friendly

30% rental Fee to be paid by tenant

Laundry: Hookups



