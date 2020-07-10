Amenities
3212 Belmont Way - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - Available for move-in: July 1, 2020
3212 Belmont Way is a 3-bedroom 2-bathroom delightful single family home on quiet tree-lined street in highly desired Alameda community. This house has plenty of natural lighting with a light coated fire place and glass sliding doors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile counters, dishwasher, disposal, gas stove and refrigerator. 1 car garage and driveway for parking. Backyard that perfect for entertaining.
Lease Terms: One Year Lease?
Rent: $4000/month?
Security Deposit: $4700?
Tenant Pays all utilities
Pets friendly
30% rental Fee to be paid by tenant
Laundry: Hookups
Hurry and schedule your viewing today! Contact the CZRE Leasing Team
To expedite your request, include property address in subject line with a few dates and times that you are available to preview. We look forward to getting you into this great community.
Do not disturb residents.
