All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 3212 Belmont Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
3212 Belmont Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3212 Belmont Way

3212 Belmont Way · (510) 522-5888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3212 Belmont Way, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3212 Belmont Way · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3212 Belmont Way - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - Available for move-in: July 1, 2020

3212 Belmont Way is a 3-bedroom 2-bathroom delightful single family home on quiet tree-lined street in highly desired Alameda community. This house has plenty of natural lighting with a light coated fire place and glass sliding doors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile counters, dishwasher, disposal, gas stove and refrigerator. 1 car garage and driveway for parking. Backyard that perfect for entertaining. 

Lease Terms: One Year Lease?
Rent: $4000/month?
Security Deposit: $4700?
Tenant Pays all utilities
Pets friendly
30% rental Fee to be paid by tenant
Laundry: Hookups

Hurry and schedule your viewing today! Contact the CZRE Leasing Team

To expedite your request, include property address in subject line with a few dates and times that you are available to preview. We look forward to getting you into this great community.

Do not disturb residents.
Cerda-Zein Real Estate, Inc is an equal housing opportunity company.
Listed by CZRE, Lic #01878914
See more rentals at https://cerda-zein.com/for-rent/

(RLNE5870013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Belmont Way have any available units?
3212 Belmont Way has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3212 Belmont Way have?
Some of 3212 Belmont Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Belmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Belmont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Belmont Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Belmont Way is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Belmont Way offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Belmont Way offers parking.
Does 3212 Belmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Belmont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Belmont Way have a pool?
No, 3212 Belmont Way does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Belmont Way have accessible units?
No, 3212 Belmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Belmont Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Belmont Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Belmont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Belmont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3212 Belmont Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconiesAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CA
Vallejo, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity