317 Carob Lane Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 317 Carob Lane **COMING SOON IN JULY** - COMING SOON IN JULY
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a beautiful view of the lagoon. This town home is equipped with refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher and disposal. The kitchen and baths have been updated as well as the flooring which is laminate and tile. There is a community pool and it is located near shopping, restaurants, public transportation and the ferry terminal.
Tenant pays all utilities
Small pets are negotiable.
No Pets
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
