All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 317 Carob Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
317 Carob Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

317 Carob Lane

317 Carob Lane · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

317 Carob Lane, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 317 Carob Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
317 Carob Lane Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 317 Carob Lane **COMING SOON IN JULY** - COMING SOON IN JULY

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a beautiful view of the lagoon. This town home is equipped with refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher and disposal. The kitchen and baths have been updated as well as the flooring which is laminate and tile. There is a community pool and it is located near shopping, restaurants, public transportation and the ferry terminal.

Tenant pays all utilities
Small pets are negotiable.
No Pets

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE4024820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Carob Lane have any available units?
317 Carob Lane has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Carob Lane have?
Some of 317 Carob Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Carob Lane currently offering any rent specials?
317 Carob Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Carob Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Carob Lane is pet friendly.
Does 317 Carob Lane offer parking?
No, 317 Carob Lane does not offer parking.
Does 317 Carob Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Carob Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Carob Lane have a pool?
Yes, 317 Carob Lane has a pool.
Does 317 Carob Lane have accessible units?
No, 317 Carob Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Carob Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Carob Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Carob Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Carob Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 317 Carob Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity