Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

317 Carob Lane Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 317 Carob Lane **COMING SOON IN JULY** - COMING SOON IN JULY



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a beautiful view of the lagoon. This town home is equipped with refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher and disposal. The kitchen and baths have been updated as well as the flooring which is laminate and tile. There is a community pool and it is located near shopping, restaurants, public transportation and the ferry terminal.



Tenant pays all utilities

Small pets are negotiable.

No Pets



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



(RLNE4024820)