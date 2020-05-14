All apartments in Alameda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2 Duarte Court

2 Duarte Court · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Duarte Court, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Duarte Court · Avail. Jul 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Duarte Court Available 07/01/20 2 Duarte Court - 30% Rental Fee ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 - ** COMING SOON JULY 2020

This spacious 2 story corner lot equipped with carpet and tile throughout is available soon! This lovely home has 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath; high ceilings and many windows that allow plenty of natural light to drench the interior of the unit. It comes with a large backyard, has a fireplace and an attached 2 car garage.

Conveniently located near S.F ferry, lagoon trails, parks and school. It is within a 15 minute from Harbor Bay Landing, home to Safeway, CVS and many restaurants.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4094859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Duarte Court have any available units?
2 Duarte Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 Duarte Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Duarte Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Duarte Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Duarte Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 2 Duarte Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Duarte Court does offer parking.
Does 2 Duarte Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Duarte Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Duarte Court have a pool?
No, 2 Duarte Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Duarte Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Duarte Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Duarte Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Duarte Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Duarte Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Duarte Court does not have units with air conditioning.
