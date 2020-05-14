Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

2 Duarte Court Available 07/01/20 2 Duarte Court - 30% Rental Fee ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 **



This spacious 2 story corner lot equipped with carpet and tile throughout is available soon! This lovely home has 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath; high ceilings and many windows that allow plenty of natural light to drench the interior of the unit. It comes with a large backyard, has a fireplace and an attached 2 car garage.



Conveniently located near S.F ferry, lagoon trails, parks and school. It is within a 15 minute from Harbor Bay Landing, home to Safeway, CVS and many restaurants.



Tenant pays for all utilities.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4094859)