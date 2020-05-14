Amenities
2 Duarte Court Available 07/01/20 2 Duarte Court - 30% Rental Fee ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 - ** COMING SOON JULY 2020
This spacious 2 story corner lot equipped with carpet and tile throughout is available soon! This lovely home has 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath; high ceilings and many windows that allow plenty of natural light to drench the interior of the unit. It comes with a large backyard, has a fireplace and an attached 2 car garage.
Conveniently located near S.F ferry, lagoon trails, parks and school. It is within a 15 minute from Harbor Bay Landing, home to Safeway, CVS and many restaurants.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730
No Pets Allowed
