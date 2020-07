Amenities

Unit C Available 07/31/20 Central Alameda 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Price Dropped! - Property Id: 273299



Unit:

This is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment (first floor) of a Triplex.

The price has recently been adjusted from $3000 to $2500

We are next to Little John Park in Alameda.

There are TWO UNITS like this one available.

One is completely furnished, and one is empty - we can take away the furniture if you desire.



Safety:

Everything has just been remodeled and no one has lived in these units - in fact, one of the units is not fully completed 95% done!

Security cameras are all around the exterior of the building.



Parking:

The neighborhood is very safe, overnight street parking is readily available.

There is also one parking space reserved for you on our parking lot.



Perks:

Onsite laundry is available!

Access to hose if you need to wash your car.



Price:

$2500 per month - price MAY be negotiable depending on how many tenants there will be.



Please send me an email for more information.

Thanks!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1541-benton-street-alameda-ca-unit-c/273299

No Dogs Allowed



