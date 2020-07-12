/
/
/
amphi
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:39 PM
173 Apartments for rent in Amphi, Tucson, AZ
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1 East Navajo Road
1 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom, two story apartment located in central Tucson. Spacious living areas with tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Gated front yard. Coin operated laundry rooms. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
422 E Navajo Road
422 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Amphi
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 E Jacinto St
537 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$715
785 sqft
Newly Refurbished 2 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Central Location - AVAILABLE NOW! Total refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in convenient central location.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
808 E Hedrick Drive
808 East Hedrick Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1503 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful privately gated house plus detached guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with open floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Alder Style Wood Cabinets, and Modern Appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1388 E Mountain Place
1388 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
1388 E Mountain Place Available 07/17/20 Mountain / Roger - 1388 E. Mountain Place - Built in 1998, This home features 3 bedrooms and original 4th bedroom was converted into extended Master bedroom space, perfect for an office/sitting room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$575
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1255 E Weimer Circle
1255 East Weimer Circle, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1393 sqft
Available August 1st. All upstairs unit with great views. Master suite with walk-in closet. Decorative colors throughout & all appliances included. Ample storage & a two car attached garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2425 N Los Altos Avenue
2425 North Los Altos Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
Terrific 2br close to UA and Pima Community College. Large fenced yard and detached garage. Ceramic tile throughout. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Gas heat and hot water, very economical! Open and bright floorplan.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1335 East Allen Road
1335 East Allen Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bed 2 bath home you will be proud to show off! This home is nestled away in a peaceful and desirable location.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1009 E Halcyon Rd
1009 East Halcyon Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1009 E Halcyon Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2826 N Silkie Place
2826 North Silkie Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1975 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS from a crisp, clean and well maintained three bedroom, two and one half bath home.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3711 N. BAY HORSE LOOP
3711 North Bay Horse Loop, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1612 sqft
Campbell - Prince - Please call for availability. Beautiful newer 1612 sq ft home nestled in Crest Ranch has three bedrooms two baths, carpet and tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped including a washer and dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
925 E Alturas Street
925 East Alturas Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
!!! Available August 1st 2020 !!!AMAZING U of A LOCATION'' Close to Campus! 4 Beds / 3 Full Baths , single Story, Central Air, Laundry Room, A quick trip to U of A, shopping, dining and so much more!!! Close to Bus lines, UMC Hospital and Downtown.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1324 E Mountain Place
1324 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Fresh & clean 3BR/2BA great room floor plan with fireplace, freshly painted with tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with bright dining area includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
225 E JACINTO Street
225 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$500
1700 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING AT THE JACINTO HOUSES. LOCATED AT 225 E JACINTO ST, THESE THREE 2-STORY, 5 BEDROOM/2 BATH INDIVIDUAL HOUSES ARE IDEAL FOR STUDENT LIVING. LARGE PRIVATE FENCED YARDS WITH COVERED PATIOS. INDIVIDUAL LEASES START AT $490.00 PER MONTH.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
217 West Jacinto Street
217 West Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
You wont want to miss this newly remodeled 2bed/1bath conveniently located in central Tucson! Wonderful natural light flows through the open living area. Updated kitchen with new appliances, gas stove, and separate dining area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1200 E River Road
1200 East River Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This fully furnished condo is centrally located to University of Arizona, hospitals, restaurants, shopping and much more! Located on the 2nd floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
423 E Delano Street
423 East Delano Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Great location, efficient living in this 6 duplex community.
Results within 5 miles of Amphi
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.