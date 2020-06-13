Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ

📍

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5160 Clearview
5160 E Clearview Ave, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Remodeled Manufactured Home -Country Living - Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom. Large living room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen gas range, desk and looks of counter and cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5430 San Paulo
5430 S San Paulo Ave, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$925
Country Living Manufactured home - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open floor plan. Home sits a large lot and has a large workshop. Enclosed backyard. The home is cooled by AC. Covered back patio. Washer and dry hookups. Sorry, no pet allowed.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6104 S. Montanas De Suenos
6104 S Montanas de Suenos, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1680 sqft
3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. home in Hereford, AZ - This 3BR/2BA/1CP, 1680 sq.ft. manufactured home in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Vista Southeast

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3616 SNEAD Drive
3616 Snead Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2186 sqft
olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2851 Golden Eagle Dr
2851 Golden Eagle Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1682 sqft
2851 Golden Eagle Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home - What a charming home with a split bedroom floor plan. This 3 bd/2ba home has been updated with top quality material and workmanship.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071
3379 Sequoia Ct, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1362 sqft
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front.

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista Southeast
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Coronado Village Shopping Center and Veteran's Memorial Park. Also near Fort Huachuca Military Base. Apartments feature in-unit washer and dryers. On-site swimming pool, gated dog walk and 24-hour fitness center. Assigned parking available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
14 Units Available
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$575
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
613 sqft
Variety of floor plans and one and two bedroom units available with plenty of light and large closets. Community features covered parking, a swimming pool, spa and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5244 Desert Shadows Drive
5244 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute house in a nice neighborhood, parking in the back. Community pool and spa, all included in the rent. Thher ia .01% Rental Tax added on top of the rent.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive
5271 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Beautiful 4BR 2BA home with remodeled kitchen (new refrigerator., gas stove and vent hood, counters & cabinets & high breakfast bar). Split bedroom plan, large laundry room. New granite counters & cabinets in bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7871 East Sky Island Place
7871 E Sky Island Pl, Cochise County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1490 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available 6/15/20 Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5130 Calle Vieja
5130 Calle Vieja, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1657 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4900 Loma Loop
4900 Loma Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1251 sqft
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
954 Escondido
954 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1324 sqft
- Large Great Room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has gas range and Eat In Area, Ceiling Fans, Dual Sinks in Master Bathroom. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Cooled by A/C.Covered Patio and enclosed backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Terra Dr
100 Terra Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Charming Property Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Central A/C - Available NOW....

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1637 Silverado Drive
1637 Silverado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1639 sqft
1637 Silverado Drive Available 07/01/20 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf in Silverado subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - This 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf rental property in the Silverado subdivision located in Sierra Vista, AZ is close to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 Calle Barona A
4225 Calle Barona, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
761 sqft
- Great two bedroom one bath with full size washer & dryer A/C no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4810003)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 Peterson St
58 Peterson St, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
58 Peterson St Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, Den, 1 Bath home close to Fort Huachuca - New Paint and Flooring! - Available July 15th....

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5341 Cedar Springs
5341 Cedar Springs Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1461 sqft
3/bed, 2/bath home with washer and dryer included! - 3/bed, 2/bath home with ceramic tile and carpet all throughout! It offers a great layout with a large kitchen,a great living room and spacious bedrooms! The 2 car garage is perfect for extra

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C
4409 Plaza Vis, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C Available 07/15/20 Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Washer & Dryer and Jacuzzi included! - Available July 15th.......

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
900 Estancia Drive
900 Estancia Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2397 sqft
View this property or any of our other available rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.
City GuideSierra Vista Southeast
Did you know? Sierra Vista Southeast is "The Hummingbird Capital of the U.S." Due to its climate, location, and proximity to Mexico, this area draws tons of exotic birds: including hummingbirds, trogons, flycatchers and warblers. If you want to see some beautiful, fine-feathered friends, than Sierra Vista Southeast is definitely an area that you'll want to check out!

Located way, way south in Arizona (about as south as you can go before you're not in Arizona anymore) is Sierra Vista Southeast, a stunningly beautiful place that's known for its scenery and wildlife. Today, people associate Sierra Vista Southeast with physical beauty, but the area also has a rich history. This area, located in Cochise County, is named for a chief of the Apache, who led his tribe with integrity and gained the respect of both Native Americans and Europeans during his life. Sierra Vista Southeast is also where the Chiricahua National Monument is, a place where the Apache lived and which they deemed important spiritually. Sierra Vista today is a vibrant and beautiful place, where people come from all over to take in the natural beauty, visit the sites, and also to live in a peaceful and calming western neighborhood. If you're looking for somewhere with warm, beautiful weather all year where you can spend time outside and also live a peaceful life, Sierra Vista Southeast might be just the place for you to look for places for rent.

Moving to Sierra Vista Southeast

If you're moving to Sierra Vista Southeast and are looking for a place to rent, you're going to have to apply for a lease, whether you're looking for pet friendly apartments or 3 bedroom apartments. Leases all have different requirements, but one thing you'll know for sure is that you're going to have to submit your financial information, and your landlord is probably going to run a credit check. Gather your bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, letters of employment, proof of income, and letters of reference so that you can assure your landlord that you qualify for any one bedroom apartments for rent or 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Sierra Vista Southeast. Then, make sure you're ready to put down a deposit on your apartment, in case you find a dream home that you love. Dream homes can be hard to come by, so when you see one you like, you'll want to snatch it up! Deposits can be as much as three times the monthly rent, so be sure to save your pennies preceding your move!

Neighborhoods inSierra Vista Southeast

Sierra Vista is going to be beautiful, no matter where you end up living. But doing research about specific areas of town can help save you time and energy on your housing hunt, so that you don't waste time looking for places in an area you wouldn't actually like! If you want more info about Sierra Vista Southeast Neighborhoods, then check out the list below.

San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area: This natural area makes up much of eastern Sierra Vista Southeast. It's a lovely area to be in if you like to explore the outdoors. Of course, there's not housing in the conservation area proper. Consider moving more to the center of the city if you like to live somewhere a little more populated.

Central Sierra Vista Southeast: This geographically centered part of town is also the most populated and bustling. This area is home to most of the city's houses, as well as the most businesses and restaurants. East Ramsey Road is the main drag of this part, and you can find beautiful places like the Birders Vista Bed and Breakfast and delicious restaurants like Outside Inn here.

Coronado National Forest: This western part of Sierra Vista is also great for outdoor lovers. It's a particularly big draw for hikers and climbers, who can take advantage of Miller Peak. Homes are definitely available here, but it's more spread out than the center of town, so you might have to look at bit hard to find your dream home. This area is also home to the Arizona Folklore Preserve, so history buffs will certainly have something to see or do if they end up living in this part of town.

Living in Sierra Vista Southeast

Some people consider Sierra Vista Southeast a magical place, due to its extreme beauty and relatively undiscovered nature. While it's certainly a draw for birders who like to see the exotic birds who flock here, you're not going to have to deal with the same number of tourists you would somewhere like Yosemite. Sierra Vista Southeast itself is a peaceful suburban community where many commute to and from Tuscon. It's a small town, but with access to the beautiful natural surroundings, it feels vast. If you like a big city feel, this probably isn't the place for you. There are no high-rises or bustling pedestrian streets. There is a lovely town center though, as well as nice places to shop, eat and be entertained. However, if you feel like you need the excitement of a bigger place, then you'll want to head on in to nearby Tuscon. The drive is a little over an hour, and you can get there easily via Highway 90 and Interstate 10. In Tuscon, you'll find world-class amenities, including Reid Park Zoo, the Tuscon Botanical Gardens, and the Pima Air and Space Museum.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sierra Vista Southeast?
The average rent price for Sierra Vista Southeast rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,060.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sierra Vista Southeast?
Some of the colleges located in the Sierra Vista Southeast area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sierra Vista Southeast?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sierra Vista Southeast from include Tucson, Sierra Vista, Green Valley, Vail, and Bisbee.

