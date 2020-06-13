28 Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ

Living in Sierra Vista Southeast

Some people consider Sierra Vista Southeast a magical place, due to its extreme beauty and relatively undiscovered nature. While it's certainly a draw for birders who like to see the exotic birds who flock here, you're not going to have to deal with the same number of tourists you would somewhere like Yosemite. Sierra Vista Southeast itself is a peaceful suburban community where many commute to and from Tuscon. It's a small town, but with access to the beautiful natural surroundings, it feels vast. If you like a big city feel, this probably isn't the place for you. There are no high-rises or bustling pedestrian streets. There is a lovely town center though, as well as nice places to shop, eat and be entertained. However, if you feel like you need the excitement of a bigger place, then you'll want to head on in to nearby Tuscon. The drive is a little over an hour, and you can get there easily via Highway 90 and Interstate 10. In Tuscon, you'll find world-class amenities, including Reid Park Zoo, the Tuscon Botanical Gardens, and the Pima Air and Space Museum.