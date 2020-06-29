All apartments in Surprise
Location

27234 N 175th Dr, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow--What a fantastic 1st time rental**4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, den, large loft and a 3 car tandem garage**2 master bedrooms -- main one downstairs with a 2nd master upstairs off the loft**Downstairs master bath has double sinks, walk in closet and a huge shower with double shower-heads including a rain shower style one**Large kitchen open to the living room and dining area so it has a huge open feel to the floor-plan**Upstairs has large loft, a second master plus 2 other bedrooms split off with a shared hall bathroom**RV gate, covered patio, over sized 3 car garage, community pool, tons of green belt areas and play areas for the active minded**Fridge can be added if needed, tenant responsible for security monitoring if desired**all the little touches that make this home extraordinary**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27234 N 175TH Drive have any available units?
27234 N 175TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 27234 N 175TH Drive have?
Some of 27234 N 175TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27234 N 175TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27234 N 175TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27234 N 175TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27234 N 175TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 27234 N 175TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27234 N 175TH Drive offers parking.
Does 27234 N 175TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27234 N 175TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27234 N 175TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27234 N 175TH Drive has a pool.
Does 27234 N 175TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27234 N 175TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27234 N 175TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27234 N 175TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27234 N 175TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27234 N 175TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

