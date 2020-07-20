All apartments in Surprise
26889 N 176th Dr
26889 N 176th Dr

26889 N 176th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

26889 N 176th Dr, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The home is nestled in the peaceful community of Desert Oasis in Surprise. Spacious home with over 2900 sqft of living space. Home has a formal dining room near office which can also be used as an office. A beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and dark cherry-wood cabinets. Kitchen includes all appliances, including range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave and refrigerator. Dining nook open to family room. Master Suite is downstairs with dual sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. Upstairs has a loft and 3 other bedrooms. Includes washer and dryer. Large covered patios. A great Community Pool within walking distance of the home. 2-Car Garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26889 N 176th Dr have any available units?
26889 N 176th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 26889 N 176th Dr have?
Some of 26889 N 176th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26889 N 176th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26889 N 176th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26889 N 176th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 26889 N 176th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 26889 N 176th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26889 N 176th Dr offers parking.
Does 26889 N 176th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26889 N 176th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26889 N 176th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26889 N 176th Dr has a pool.
Does 26889 N 176th Dr have accessible units?
No, 26889 N 176th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26889 N 176th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26889 N 176th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 26889 N 176th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26889 N 176th Dr has units with air conditioning.
