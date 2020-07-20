26889 N 176th Dr

Amenities
The home is nestled in the peaceful community of Desert Oasis in Surprise. Spacious home with over 2900 sqft of living space. Home has a formal dining room near office which can also be used as an office. A beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and dark cherry-wood cabinets. Kitchen includes all appliances, including range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave and refrigerator. Dining nook open to family room. Master Suite is downstairs with dual sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. Upstairs has a loft and 3 other bedrooms. Includes washer and dryer. Large covered patios. A great Community Pool within walking distance of the home. 2-Car Garage with opener.