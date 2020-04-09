20054 N Painted Sky Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available October through December 2019. Sun City Grand Vacation Rental.Two bedroom two bath updated Sun City Grand fully furnished home Enter the front patio with comfortable seating to enjoy your morning coffee. Home is tastefully decorated throughout. Enter to a living room with dining area. Kitchen has a large counter overlooking the living area. Back covered patio with plenty of seating for entertaining. Master bedroom with queen size bed, en-suite master bath with twin sinks and large shower. Guest bedroom has a queen size bed and extends into a sitting area, good for lounging and reading. Guest bath has a soaking tub. Tenant may also rent the owners Lexus SUV for $500 a month. Already rented from January through March 2020.