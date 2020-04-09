All apartments in Surprise
20054 N Painted Sky Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

20054 N Painted Sky Dr

20054 North Painted Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20054 North Painted Sky Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available October through December 2019. Sun City Grand Vacation Rental.Two bedroom two bath updated Sun City Grand fully furnished home Enter the front patio with comfortable seating to enjoy your morning coffee. Home is tastefully decorated throughout. Enter to a living room with dining area. Kitchen has a large counter overlooking the living area. Back covered patio with plenty of seating for entertaining. Master bedroom with queen size bed, en-suite master bath with twin sinks and large shower. Guest bedroom has a queen size bed and extends into a sitting area, good for lounging and reading. Guest bath has a soaking tub. Tenant may also rent the owners Lexus SUV for $500 a month. Already rented from January through March 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr have any available units?
20054 N Painted Sky Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr have?
Some of 20054 N Painted Sky Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20054 N Painted Sky Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20054 N Painted Sky Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20054 N Painted Sky Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20054 N Painted Sky Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr offer parking?
No, 20054 N Painted Sky Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20054 N Painted Sky Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr have a pool?
No, 20054 N Painted Sky Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr have accessible units?
No, 20054 N Painted Sky Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20054 N Painted Sky Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20054 N Painted Sky Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20054 N Painted Sky Dr has units with air conditioning.
