Property Amenities

Unique Opportunity to rent a furnished 2 bed, 2 bath plus den in Sun City Grand! Corian Countertops, all appliances included! Fresh light and bright floorplan and finishes. Great Location, perfect place to call home. *AGENTS See below - Available for Monthly rental at $3,900 per month during January - April. Please Call Maria at 623-512-0754 for more information