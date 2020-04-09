All apartments in Surprise
19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive

19624 North Desert Garden Drive · (623) 214-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19624 North Desert Garden Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished Monterra in 55 plus adult community. Close to Adobe Rec Center. Two Bedrooms with King beds, Two Baths. Entertainment Center has DVD, VCR, Tuner and 39 inch Flat Screen LED HD TV. Telephone HD Cable TV and High Speed WIFI included. Kitchen is well stocked with all you would need. New Washer and Dryer 2017. Rear covered patio with Gas Barbeque. All utilities paid by owner except Tennant pays Electricity and Optional Tel/Cable/WIFI) for Jun thru Oct.This unit is available from April thru December 01 of 2020 and 2021.APRIL / MAY 2020 is $ 1,800/MonthJan thru Mar $ 2,900 per month. April, May, November and December $ 2,300 per month. June, July, August, Sept and October $ 1,500 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive have any available units?
19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive have?
Some of 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive does offer parking.
Does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
