19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Furnished Monterra in 55 plus adult community. Close to Adobe Rec Center. Two Bedrooms with King beds, Two Baths. Entertainment Center has DVD, VCR, Tuner and 39 inch Flat Screen LED HD TV. Telephone HD Cable TV and High Speed WIFI included. Kitchen is well stocked with all you would need. New Washer and Dryer 2017. Rear covered patio with Gas Barbeque. All utilities paid by owner except Tennant pays Electricity and Optional Tel/Cable/WIFI) for Jun thru Oct.This unit is available from April thru December 01 of 2020 and 2021.APRIL / MAY 2020 is $ 1,800/MonthJan thru Mar $ 2,900 per month. April, May, November and December $ 2,300 per month. June, July, August, Sept and October $ 1,500 per month