Surprise, AZ
18563 North 116th Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:36 PM

18563 North 116th Drive

18563 North 116th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18563 North 116th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $250/month concession off the $1,825 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,575!

A beautiful, golf course backing 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Surprise is move-in ready! Open concept living room and kitchen that features tons of natural light, built-in shelves, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances! The master bath has a large dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Arizona room and much more! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18563 North 116th Drive have any available units?
18563 North 116th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 18563 North 116th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18563 North 116th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18563 North 116th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18563 North 116th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18563 North 116th Drive offer parking?
No, 18563 North 116th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18563 North 116th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18563 North 116th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18563 North 116th Drive have a pool?
No, 18563 North 116th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18563 North 116th Drive have accessible units?
No, 18563 North 116th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18563 North 116th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18563 North 116th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18563 North 116th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18563 North 116th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

