18562 W LEGEND Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well built KB Home in Bell Pointe Subdivision, built in 2007. This home is a two story, first floor offers eat in kitchen with large island, granite kitchen countertops, plenty of cabinet space, nice open floor plan with great room as you walk in, spacious bedrooms on second floor, Large Master with walk in closet, Ceiling fans and newly painted and carpet. Backyard has covered patio with extended paver patio. All appliances plus fridge, washer and dryer included. Large two car garage with very long driveway giving you ample parking. Close to community green belts, great for play areas. Easy access to shopping and highway 303. Min. 12 month lease or longer. Landscaping service included.