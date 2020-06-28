All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 AM

18562 W LEGEND Drive

18562 West Legend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18562 West Legend Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well built KB Home in Bell Pointe Subdivision, built in 2007. This home is a two story, first floor offers eat in kitchen with large island, granite kitchen countertops, plenty of cabinet space, nice open floor plan with great room as you walk in, spacious bedrooms on second floor, Large Master with walk in closet, Ceiling fans and newly painted and carpet. Backyard has covered patio with extended paver patio. All appliances plus fridge, washer and dryer included. Large two car garage with very long driveway giving you ample parking. Close to community green belts, great for play areas. Easy access to shopping and highway 303. Min. 12 month lease or longer. Landscaping service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18562 W LEGEND Drive have any available units?
18562 W LEGEND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18562 W LEGEND Drive have?
Some of 18562 W LEGEND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18562 W LEGEND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18562 W LEGEND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18562 W LEGEND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18562 W LEGEND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18562 W LEGEND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18562 W LEGEND Drive offers parking.
Does 18562 W LEGEND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18562 W LEGEND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18562 W LEGEND Drive have a pool?
No, 18562 W LEGEND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18562 W LEGEND Drive have accessible units?
No, 18562 W LEGEND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18562 W LEGEND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18562 W LEGEND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18562 W LEGEND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18562 W LEGEND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
