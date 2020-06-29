All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:10 PM

18536 W Yucatan Drive

18536 West Yucatan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18536 West Yucatan Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....This amazing corner lot home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus a separate den/office. This spacious open floor plan has a large great room and an eat in kitchen w/ breakfast bar, island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave (No refrigerator). The split floor plan has two bedrooms and a full bath towards the front and a master suite towards the back with walk-in closet and private bath with a separate shower/garden tub, dual sinks, and private toilet room. There is a whole home water softener. The backyard oasis has a pool (pool service included), built-in BBQ island with natural gas grill, natural gas fire pit, and grass area. The covered patio has a TV mount installed. No neighbors behind or one side. Close to schools and parks. $55 application fee per adult, $150 one time admin fee, 4% rental tax/P&R fee. Schedule a showing today as this gorgeous home is going to go quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18536 W Yucatan Drive have any available units?
18536 W Yucatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18536 W Yucatan Drive have?
Some of 18536 W Yucatan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18536 W Yucatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18536 W Yucatan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18536 W Yucatan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18536 W Yucatan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18536 W Yucatan Drive offer parking?
No, 18536 W Yucatan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18536 W Yucatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18536 W Yucatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18536 W Yucatan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18536 W Yucatan Drive has a pool.
Does 18536 W Yucatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 18536 W Yucatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18536 W Yucatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18536 W Yucatan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18536 W Yucatan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18536 W Yucatan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
