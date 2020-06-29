18536 W Yucatan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....This amazing corner lot home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus a separate den/office. This spacious open floor plan has a large great room and an eat in kitchen w/ breakfast bar, island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave (No refrigerator). The split floor plan has two bedrooms and a full bath towards the front and a master suite towards the back with walk-in closet and private bath with a separate shower/garden tub, dual sinks, and private toilet room. There is a whole home water softener. The backyard oasis has a pool (pool service included), built-in BBQ island with natural gas grill, natural gas fire pit, and grass area. The covered patio has a TV mount installed. No neighbors behind or one side. Close to schools and parks. $55 application fee per adult, $150 one time admin fee, 4% rental tax/P&R fee. Schedule a showing today as this gorgeous home is going to go quick.