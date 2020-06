Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beaufitul home is ready for you to move in a enjoy! The downstairs has an open living room and kitchen with dining space as well! A half bath and inside laundry room are also downstairs. Upstairs there is a loft for additional living space, and three bedrooms each with a closet, full bed, dresser and desk. The master has its own full bathroom and spacious room. There is also an attached two car garage and covered patio. ( Can alos be rented furnished)