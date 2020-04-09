All apartments in Surprise
18295 West Saguaro Lane
Last updated September 16 2019 at 6:09 PM

18295 West Saguaro Lane

18295 West Saguaro Lane · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

18295 West Saguaro Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check-out my 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=69x6RP1LMAU

Kitchen amenities include double ovens, SS Whirlpool appliances, french door fridge with ice & water thru the door, walk in pantry, and pendant lights over the extended granite island with under mount sink. Located Near Greenway Rd and 175th Ave! The home has a spacious, open great room floorplan with split bedrooms. There is a great master suite with a walk-in shower plus garden tub. In addition to the powder room, BR's 2 & 3 share a jack-&-jill bath and have walk-in closets. Fans have been installed in every room. The backyard now has an extended brick patio w/a gas outlet for a grill and has been completely landscaped. This is a beautiful home!

For viewing information call 480-568-2666. Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18295 West Saguaro Lane have any available units?
18295 West Saguaro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18295 West Saguaro Lane have?
Some of 18295 West Saguaro Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18295 West Saguaro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18295 West Saguaro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18295 West Saguaro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18295 West Saguaro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18295 West Saguaro Lane offer parking?
No, 18295 West Saguaro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18295 West Saguaro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18295 West Saguaro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18295 West Saguaro Lane have a pool?
No, 18295 West Saguaro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18295 West Saguaro Lane have accessible units?
No, 18295 West Saguaro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18295 West Saguaro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18295 West Saguaro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18295 West Saguaro Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18295 West Saguaro Lane has units with air conditioning.
