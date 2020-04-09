18295 West Saguaro Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check-out my 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=69x6RP1LMAU



Kitchen amenities include double ovens, SS Whirlpool appliances, french door fridge with ice & water thru the door, walk in pantry, and pendant lights over the extended granite island with under mount sink. Located Near Greenway Rd and 175th Ave! The home has a spacious, open great room floorplan with split bedrooms. There is a great master suite with a walk-in shower plus garden tub. In addition to the powder room, BR's 2 & 3 share a jack-&-jill bath and have walk-in closets. Fans have been installed in every room. The backyard now has an extended brick patio w/a gas outlet for a grill and has been completely landscaped. This is a beautiful home!



For viewing information call 480-568-2666. Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.