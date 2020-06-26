18212 N Gila Springs Dr

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! This home is age restricted requiring one member of the household to be 55 or older. Home features all appliances(flat top stove and double door fridge) including washer and dryer. It also features a covered patio, finished backyard, built in barbecue, ceiling fans through out, bay window in dining area and master bedroom, extensive garage cabinets, cabinets in laundry room and double sinks in the master bath. This community has many amenities, including golf, swimming pools, tennis court, softball field, and fitness centers. This property is also close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval(no cats please) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4937399)