Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
18212 N Gila Springs Dr
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

18212 N Gila Springs Dr

18212 North Gila Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18212 North Gila Springs Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! This home is age restricted requiring one member of the household to be 55 or older. Home features all appliances(flat top stove and double door fridge) including washer and dryer. It also features a covered patio, finished backyard, built in barbecue, ceiling fans through out, bay window in dining area and master bedroom, extensive garage cabinets, cabinets in laundry room and double sinks in the master bath. This community has many amenities, including golf, swimming pools, tennis court, softball field, and fitness centers. This property is also close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval(no cats please) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr have any available units?
18212 N Gila Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr have?
Some of 18212 N Gila Springs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18212 N Gila Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18212 N Gila Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18212 N Gila Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18212 N Gila Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18212 N Gila Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18212 N Gila Springs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18212 N Gila Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 18212 N Gila Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18212 N Gila Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18212 N Gila Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18212 N Gila Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
